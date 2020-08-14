You have permission to edit this article.
Henderson, Sandra Louise
Sandra Louise Henderson, "San" 60, of Danville, VA, passed on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Sovah Health Danville with family by her side. Drive in celebration of life service for Ms. Sandra L. Henderson will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Union Street Missionary Baptist Church 100 Sycamore St. Danville, Va., with the Rev. Charles E. Hairston, Pastor, officiating and the interment will follow in Highland Memorial Park, 3049 North Main Street, Danville, VA 24540.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Henderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

