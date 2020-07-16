Hensley, Stella Ann
Stella Ann Hensley, 90, of 172 Charles Street, Danville, Va., passed away, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at SOVAH Health, Danville, Va. Born July 3, 1930 in Caswell County, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Ernest Hensley Sr. and Isabelle McCaden Hensley. She was the last of her generation. The family will receive friends at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tyrone Graham, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Smith Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, family visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time. Masks are required. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Hensley Family.

