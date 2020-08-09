You have permission to edit this article.
High, Ricky
March 18, 2020 - July 25, 2020 Ricky D. High, age 70, lost his battle with cancer on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the Leesburg Regional Medical Center. Ricky was born in Danville, Virginia, a son of the late George W. High and Edith (Gray) High, the oldest of three children. He is survived by his brother, Derreke High; son, Christopher High; and grandchildren, Camden, Ashton and Aubrey. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Tammy L. High. He was married to Doris Lloyd High and they lived in Fruitland Park, Fla. After graduating from George Washington High School, he worked at Goodyear and lived in Ringgold, Va., until retiring in 2006. Ricky was an avid fisherman and bowler; he loved gardening, sports and his pets. Ricky was also a member of the Life Church, Assembly of God in Fruitland Park, Fla. Ricky was a very loving father and grandfather who will be missed greatly. Page-Theus Funeral Home 914 W Main St., Leesburg, FL 34748

To plant a tree in memory of Ricky High as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

