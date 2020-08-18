Hightower, Kevin Daniel

April 28, 1982 - August 16, 2020 On Sunday, August 16, 2020, one of our brightest lights in the lives of so many went to be with his family in heaven. Kevin Daniel Hightower, 38, of Danville, Va., unexpectantly passed away at Sovah Health Danville. Kevin was predeceased by his parents, Pearl Gilley Sykes and Daniel "Danny" Hightower; and sister, Karen Hightower Galloway. Kevin is survived by his niece, Ariana Galloway. Kevin worked for Sovah Health Danville for the last three years in registration where he greeted everyone with a smile. Kevin's compassion for others was only ever overshadowed by his passion to stand up for those who couldn't do it for themselves. Kevin was married to Jef Wright and they had lived together for 13 wonderful loving years. If you knew Kevin, then you know what a huge void is left in this world without him. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va. with the Rev. Bonnylee Witt officiating. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at other times at the residence. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Service information
2:00PM
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
