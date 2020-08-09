Hill, Ella D.

Ella D. Hill, 76, wife of Donald Glenn Hill Sr. went home to be with her Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born September 6, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Robert Ellis Denny Sr. and Edna Clayton Denny. Ella was an amazing wife, who married her high school sweetheart, Don. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. As a gifted seamstress, she always found ways to use her talent and serve others. She was a member of Faith Memorial Baptist Church for over 36 years. Ella is survived by her loving husband; two children, Donella H. Guill and husband, Ben and Donald G. Hill Jr., and wife, Michelle; six grandchildren, Ben Guill III and wife, Lauri Anne, Priscilla Powell and husband, Dillon, Aryn Harvie and husband Alex, and Abigail, Alexandra and Anderson Hill; one great-grandson, Owen Guill; a brother, Robert Ellis Denny Jr.; a sister, Elizabeth Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest Denny and a sister, Esther Denny Fulcher. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mountain Valley Hospice for their love and care. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 2 until 2:45 p.m. at Faith Memorial Baptist Church. The memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Lackey officiating. The family appreciates those in attendance following the CDC and State of Virginia recommendations on wearing a mask and social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund, 7450 Martinsville Hwy, Danville, VA 24541. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hill family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com.
