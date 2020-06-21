Hite, Ethel

July 4, 1933 - June 19, 2020 Ms. Ethel Hite, age 86, of 6 Milton Avenue, Danville, Va., went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, June 19, 2020. Ms. Hite was born on July 4, 1933 in Durham, N.C. to the late parents, John Robert Vaden and Mattie Sue Puckett Vaden. She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert and Gene and her sister, Oneida. Ms. Hite was married to the late Melvin Cecil Isom with whom she had three surviving children, Danny, Jeffrey, and Karen. Ms. Hite was predeceased in death by her daughter, Melva Ann. She also later remarried and has a surviving daughter, Susan H Hatcher. Ms. Hite is also survived by seven grandsons, one granddaughter and one great-granddaughter. Ms. Hite worked at Dan River Mills but she found her career passion as a nurse at Danville Regional Hospital later in life. Not only did she practice nursing in the Kidney Dialysis Department, but she gained so much joy from teaching upcoming nursing students. Ms. Hite was a devoted Christian and raised her children in a Christian home. She loved dancing, friends, gardening, crossword puzzles, country music and her family. A private family only graveside service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Highland Burial Park in Danville, Va. At a yet to be determined date, a celebration of Ms. Hite's life will be held. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation to the American Nurses Foundation www.nursingworld.com. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com.swicegoodbarker.com and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main St. Danville, VA 24541
