Hodges, Barbara Ann Carlton

Barbara Ann Carlton Hodges, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born on December 20, 1935, to the late Ruth Rebecca Scearce Carlton and the late Clyde P. Carlton in Danville, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, George E. Hodges. Barbara was of the Baptist Faith. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Rose Mary O'Quinn (Richard) of Elgin, South Carolina; her sons, Kenneth E. Wells (Betty Sue) of Chatham, Virginia, and Pete Towler of Greensboro, North Carolina; her stepsons, Wayne Hodges (Virginia Ann) of Providence, North Carolina, and Ronnie Hodges (Debbie) of Ruffin, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Amanda, Robert, Patrick, Nikki, Chandler, Tommy, Kim, Jordan, April, and Jennifer; and her ten great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was predeceased by her brothers Clyde G. Carlton and James Leonard Carlton. A private graveside service will be held at Danville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Steve Hayes officiating. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Hodges family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/

