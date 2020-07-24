Hodges, Barbara Ann Carlton

Barbara Ann Carlton Hodges, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born on December 20, 1935, to the late Ruth Rebecca Scearce Carlton and the late Clyde P. Carlton in Danville, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, George E. Hodges. Barbara was of the Baptist Faith. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Rose Mary O'Quinn (Richard) of Elgin, South Carolina; her sons, Kenneth E. Wells (Betty Sue) of Chatham, Virginia, and Pete Towler of Greensboro, North Carolina; her stepsons, Wayne Hodges (Virginia Ann) of Providence, North Carolina, and Ronnie Hodges (Debbie) of Ruffin, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Amanda, Robert, Patrick, Nikki, Chandler, Tommy, Kim, Jordan, April, and Jennifer; and her ten great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was predeceased by her brothers Clyde G. Carlton and James Leonard Carlton. A private graveside service will be held at Danville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Steve Hayes officiating. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Hodges family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.