Hogan, Phyllis

Phyllis Dameron Powell Hogan, 78, of Pelham, N.C., departed this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her residence. Phyllis was born and raised in Danville, Va., on September 25, 1941, a daughter of the late, Lewis Thomas Dameron and Ila Mae David Stultz. Phyllis worked as a Life Insurance Agent for Liberty Life and was of the Baptist faith. She always loved being with her family at Thanksgiving and Christmas. It meant a lot to her to cook big meals on special holidays to bring the family together. It brought joy to her eyes to see all her kids and grand-kids in one house for many years. Phyllis enjoyed spending time at the lake, beach, and mountains when Jimmy Powell Sr was alive. She always had the taste for good things in life. She never turned down the opportunity to be with her grandchildren when she was able to drive. She loved being outdoors so she could see the beautiful scenery. Her biggest passion was to watch Elvis Presley in "Blue Hawaii". She loved Elvis Presley and watching his movies put her mind at ease up until she passed away. Phyllis will be missed! She was first married to Jimmie Powell and later married, John Melvin Hogan, both deceased. Survivors include four sons, Timmy Wayne Powell, Glenn Dexter Powell, Jimmie Vance Powell Jr., Anthony Lea Powell (Deborah); a daughter, Kimberly Ann McIntosh (Jamie); 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her husbands she was predeceased by two sisters, Rose Marie Austin and Mona Albright. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. Mike Kent. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.