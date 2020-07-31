Hopkins, David Shawn

July 23, 2020 David Shawn Hopkins, age 46, of Pink Hill, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was the son of Karen Barber and the late David Ray Hopkins. Shawn worked as a lead carpenter at A & I Fire and Water Restoration in Wilmington. He is survived by his wife, Jonell Hopkins; son, Charles Shawn Hopkins; daughter, Alexandra Eileen Hopkins; stepson, Clayton Giampaolo; stepdaughter, Randi Walker and husband, John; mother, Karen Barber and husband, Danny; sister, Emily Tobin and husband, Matthew and their children, Kadance and Jack; mother-in-law, Marilyn Johnson; and grandchildren, McKayla, Angelina, Brayden, Jayden, McKenzie, Maci, Chevy Levi, and Little John. A celebration of Shawn's life will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to Suicide Prevention. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541
