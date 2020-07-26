Hopkins, David Shawn

David Shawn Hopkins, 46, of Pink Hill, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, David Ray Hopkins. Shawn was a lead carpenter at A & I Fire and Water Restoration in Wilmington. Shawn is survived by his wife, Jonell Hopkins; son, Charles Shawn Hopkins; daughter, Alexandra Eileen Hopkins; step-son, Clayton Giampaolo; step-daughter, Randi Walker and husband, John; mother, Karen Barber and husband, Danny; sister, Emily Tobin and husband Matthew and their children Kadance and Jack; mother-in-law, Marilyn Johnson; grandchildren, McKayla, Angelina, Brayden, Jayden, McKenzie, Maci, Chevy Levi, and Little John. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.