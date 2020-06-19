Nathan Gale Hutcherson, of Dry Fork Road, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born in Danville, Va., to the late Louis and Norma Hutcherson. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Louis Hutcherson Jr. and a sister, Brenda Jeffress. He was a dedicated member of Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked in construction on many projects. Nathan is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Paxton and her husband, Beau; grandson, Carter; granddaughter, Sarah; two brothers, Jimmy and his wife, Faye, and David and his wife, Debbie; sister-in-law, Anne Abbott; two nieces; and six nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 2 p.m., from Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Reverend Gerald Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Hutcherson family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
Hutcherson, Nathan G.
To plant a tree in memory of Nathan Hutcherson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.