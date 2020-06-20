Hutcherson, Nathan G.
Nathan Gale Hutcherson, of Dry Fork Road, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born in Danville, Va., to the late Louis and Norma Hutcherson. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Louis Hutcherson Jr. and a sister, Brenda Jeffress. He was a dedicated member of Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked in construction on many projects. Nathan is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Paxton and her husband, Beau; grandson, Carter; granddaughter, Sarah; two brothers, Jimmy and his wife, Faye, and David and his wife, Debbie; sister-in-law, Anne Abbott Hutcherson; two nieces; and six nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 2 p.m., from Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Reverend Gerald Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Hutcherson family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

