Hylton Jr., William Wade
0 entries

Hylton Jr., William Wade

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

May 28, 1966 - July 11, 2020 Mr. William "Billy" Wade Hylton Jr., age 54, of Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born on May 28, 1966, in Danville, Va., to the late William Wade Hylton Sr. and Barbara Pruitt Hylton. Mr. Hylton worked at Durham Hosiery, before they closed. His passion was to cut people's lawns with perfection. Mr. Hylton always took pride in his lawncare. He is survived by his mother-in-law, Vickie Furrow; special cousins, Phillip Roach, Jennifer Roach, and Octavia Davis and her husband, Eric; special aunts, Gloria Roach and Ruby Tosh; and numerous cousins. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hylton was predeceased by his special cousin, Patsy Kendrick. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Swicegood Funeral Home with the Rev. Albert Moser and the Rev. Bill Bates officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Wagner Community Cemetery located in Chatham, Va. At other times, the family will be at the residence of Gloria Roach, 1404 West Main Street, Apt. 1, Danville, Va. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Hylton family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main Street

+1 
Hylton Jr., William Wade
+1 
Hylton Jr., William Wade
To send flowers to the family of William Hylton, Jr "Billy", please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 15
Visitation
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 16
Funeral Service
Thursday, July 16, 2020
4:00PM
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News