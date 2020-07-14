Hylton Jr., William Wade

May 28, 1966 - July 11, 2020 Mr. William "Billy" Wade Hylton Jr., age 54, of Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born on May 28, 1966, in Danville, Va., to the late William Wade Hylton Sr. and Barbara Pruitt Hylton. Mr. Hylton worked at Durham Hosiery, before they closed. His passion was to cut people's lawns with perfection. Mr. Hylton always took pride in his lawncare. He is survived by his mother-in-law, Vickie Furrow; special cousins, Phillip Roach, Jennifer Roach, and Octavia Davis and her husband, Eric; special aunts, Gloria Roach and Ruby Tosh; and numerous cousins. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hylton was predeceased by his special cousin, Patsy Kendrick. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Swicegood Funeral Home with the Rev. Albert Moser and the Rev. Bill Bates officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Wagner Community Cemetery located in Chatham, Va. At other times, the family will be at the residence of Gloria Roach, 1404 West Main Street, Apt. 1, Danville, Va. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Hylton family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main Street
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
4:00PM
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.