Irby, Lloyd

05/07/1947 - 07/29/2020 Mr. Lloyd Irby, age 73, of Danville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at SOVAH-Health Danville. He was born on May 7, 1947, in Danville, Va., to the late John Irby and Ada Irby. Mr. Irby is survived by his wife, Christina Irby of the residence; children, John Irby (Kaitlyne) and Marie Thomas (Sigmund); grandchildren, Austin, Chace, and Raven; and siblings, Wayne and Joyce. In addition to his parents, Mr. Irby was predeceased by six siblings. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Irby family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Swicegood Funeral Home 564 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541

