James Sr., Douglas

March 21, 1957 - July 28, 2020 Douglas Linwood James Sr., 63, of Danville, Va., died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at SOVAH Health Danville, after a decline in health for the past month. Mr. James was born in Danville, Va., on March 21, 1957, a son of the late James Monroe James Jr. and the late Eunice Marie Weatherford James. He spent all of his life in the Danville area where he worked for Southside Manufacturing as a cabinet maker. He was the definition of a family man; he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. His family and friends will remember him for his kindness and generosity. He was of the Christian faith. He is survived by the mother of his children, Delores Darlene James; two daughters, Elizabeth Bernard and fiancé, Dustin Webb, and Melissa Arnold and husband, Gregory; a son, Douglas Linwood James Jr. and wife, Pinar; seven grandchildren, Samantha Arnold, James Bernard, Jessica Bernard, Aiden James, Maelee James, Cameron Hatcher, and Summer Webb; a brother, Dennis James; a nephew, Michael James; and a niece, Christy Whitlow. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Pastor Amanda Everett and Pastor Lee Von Eime officiating. A private burial will take place in Mt. View Cemetery at a later date. The family will be receiving friends at, 1738 Shawnee Rd., Ringgold, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the James family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
