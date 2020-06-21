Gregory William Jefferson, 71, of Danville, Va., died on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Greensboro, N.C., after a decline in his health for the past three years. Mr. Jefferson was born in Danville, Va., on October 2, 1948, a son of the late Gorris William Jefferson and Virginia Hopkins Jefferson. He lived most of his life in Danville, Va., and retired in 2006 from Medical Facilities of America as a Regional Maintenance Coordinator. Gregory was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the Danville Life Saving Crew and a member of the Disabled American Veterans. He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed woodworking, gardening and NASCAR Racing. His favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt. He was a veteran, proudly serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On February 14, 1981, he married Vivian Chandler Jefferson, who survives. In addition to his wife, of the residence, Gregory is survived by a daughter, Lisa Jefferson Smith, of Virginia; two grandsons; and several cousins also survive. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the the Reverend Roger Chandler and the Reverend Travis Gore officiating. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens with military honors conducted by the United States Army National Guard. The family will be at the residence at other times. Also, they suggest that memorials may be made to the Bachelors Hall Volunteer Fire Department, 1301 Berry Hill Road, Danville, VA 24541. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Jefferson family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
Jefferson, Gregory William
To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Jefferson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.