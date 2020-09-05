 Skip to main content
Jennings, Josephine
Josephine Jennings depart this life September 2, 2020. She was born on December 4, 1941, and is survived by her three children, Connie Jennings and Derrick Jennings of Danville, Virginia; Paula Jennings of Pineview, North Carolina. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services - Mt. Hermon Chapel. A visitation will be held one hour prior.

