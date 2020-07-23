Johns, William "Billy" Gene
0 entries

Johns, William "Billy" Gene

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

November 13, 1943 - July 20, 2020 William "Billy" G. Johns passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. He is predeceased by his mother and father, Annie and Norman Johns; sister, Patsy Donahue and Barbara Walker. Survivors are his wife, Norma Johns; sons, Brian and William Johns; grandchild, Gordon Johns; his adopted grandchildren, Mariana, Daniela and Ramon Fabian. He was a manager at Goodyear for 35 years. He was a member the Monacan Indian Nation. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your charity of choice. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Johns family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Johns, William "Billy" Gene

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News