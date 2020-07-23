Johns, William "Billy" Gene

November 13, 1943 - July 20, 2020 William "Billy" G. Johns passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. He is predeceased by his mother and father, Annie and Norman Johns; sister, Patsy Donahue and Barbara Walker. Survivors are his wife, Norma Johns; sons, Brian and William Johns; grandchild, Gordon Johns; his adopted grandchildren, Mariana, Daniela and Ramon Fabian. He was a manager at Goodyear for 35 years. He was a member the Monacan Indian Nation. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Va. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your charity of choice. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Johns family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.