Johnson, Gloria Swanson

DANVILLE, Va. Gloria Swanson Johnson, 86, of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away following a brief illness on Saturday, July 4, 2020, with her family by her side in Wake Medical Center, Raleigh, N.C. Her husband, the Reverend Robert E. Johnson Jr.; her brothers, Calvin Swanson, the Rev. Joseph W. Swanson Sr., and the Reverend Claude R. Swanson Sr., preceded her in death. She is survived by her sisters, Mae Lee and her husband, Wendell, and Deloise Coleman; her children, Byron S. Bullock and his wife, Antoinette, Eric S. Bullock and his wife, Brenda, Peter G. Johnson and his wife, Ann, and Joy D. Smith and her husband, Lamar, Cheryl Lane and Robert E. Johnson Jr. Also left to cherish her memories are her grandchildren, Melanie N. Harris and her husband, Gerald, Aaron C. Bullock and his wife, Christina, Whitley Johnson, Kyle Lane, Sydney Lane, Whitney Lane, Lamar Smith Jr., Elizabeth Tyler, Hannah Tyler; great-grandchildren, Josiah Smith, Taylin Smith; and a host of other nieces, nephews and other relatives. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak a viewing will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 2 until 8 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home with a limit of 10 people at a time. Please remember to follow CDC guidelines with everyone wearing protective gloves and masks. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. with family arriving at 11 a.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Highland Burial Park in Danville, Va. Attendance at the funeral will be limited to fifty (50) individuals and attendees will be pre-determined by the family. The funeral service will be livestream. Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com. All arrangements for Mrs. Gloria "Jackie" Swanson Johnson are entrusted to Fulton-Walton Funeral Home, 219 Dillard School Dr., Yanceyville, N.C.
