Johnson Sr., Otis

Otis Johnson Sr., 73, of 714 South Hampton Avenue, Danville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at SOVAH Health, Danville, Va. Born on October 9, 1946, in Danville, Va., he was the son of James Alphonso and Hilda Inez Adams Johnson. The family will receive friends at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 12 p.m. from the Chapel of Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak family visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m., from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limited of ten people at a time and masks are required. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Johnson family.
