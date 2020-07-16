Keatts, Ocie Lee Adams

February 14, 1942 - July 14, 2020 Ocie Lee Adams Keatts, 78, of Danville, Va., passed away at her residence on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born on February 14, 1942, in Caswell County, N.C., to the late Jim and Gloria Adams. Mrs. Keatts was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her love for her family and as a hard worker, having worked different jobs over the years and also helping out on the family farm. She loved to cook and found great enjoyment in preparing Sunday lunch for her family, which always included one of her special desserts. She is survived by her husband, Albert Lawrence Keatts Sr.; grandchild, Macey Lynn Keatts of the residence; daughter, Brenda Lee Keatts of Danville, Va.; sons, Albert Lawrence Keatts Jr. (Melissa) and Christopher Kevin Keatts, both of Danville, Va.; sisters, Shirley Lynch and Edna Martin, both of Danville, Va.; grandchildren, Lynn Nicole Keatts, Stephanie Elizabeth Keatts, Brian Matthew Keatts (Jennifer), and Anthony Ferguson; great-granchildren, Jaden Carter, Channing and Chase Adkins, Maddux Keatts, Damien Ferguson, and one on the way. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Kendrick and a brother, Nick Adams. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Inc., West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, VA 24541, with the Rev. Robert Keatts officiating. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 7 until 8:30 p.m. at the West End Chapel. At other times the family will receive guest at the residence. Please remember we are still under COVID-19 guidelines and we ask everyone to wear a mask and to be respectful of others in observing social distancing. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the Keatts family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Norris Funeral Services 511 Church Ave.
