Key, Martha Amanda
0 entries

Key, Martha Amanda

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Martha Amanda Key, 64, of 432 Hermitage Drive, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, after a brief illness. A longtime resident of Danville, Amanda was the daughter of Wade E. Key and the late Rachel Ward Key. She was born in Winston-Salem, N.C. on August 1, 1955. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a B.A. in journalism in 1977. She was also a 1973 graduate of George Washington High School in Danville. After college she had 25 year career in freight transportation sales, including jobs in San Diego, Calif., Atlanta, Ga., Charlotte, N.C., and the Raleigh-Durham area. In addition to her father, survivors include brothers, Charles A Key of Danville and Joseph W. Key and his wife, Patricia of Fairfax, Va. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with The Reverend Father Jonathan Goertz officiating. The family requests any donations be made in Amanda's name to the Danville Area Humane Society. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Key family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.

+1 
Key, Martha Amanda
+1 
Key, Martha Amanda
To plant a tree in memory of Martha Key as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News