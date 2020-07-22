Key, Martha Amanda

Martha Amanda Key, 64, of 432 Hermitage Drive, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, after a brief illness. A longtime resident of Danville, Amanda was the daughter of Wade E. Key and the late Rachel Ward Key. She was born in Winston-Salem, N.C. on August 1, 1955. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a B.A. in journalism in 1977. She was also a 1973 graduate of George Washington High School in Danville. After college she had 25 year career in freight transportation sales, including jobs in San Diego, Calif., Atlanta, Ga., Charlotte, N.C., and the Raleigh-Durham area. In addition to her father, survivors include brothers, Charles A Key of Danville and Joseph W. Key and his wife, Patricia of Fairfax, Va. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with The Reverend Father Jonathan Goertz officiating. The family requests any donations be made in Amanda's name to the Danville Area Humane Society. Townes Funeral Home is serving the Key family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.