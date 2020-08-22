Key, Wade Edward

August 15, 1932 - August 19, 2020 Wade Edward Key, age 88, of 2526 North Main Street, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Danville Regional Medical Center after a short decline in health. He was born in Dobson, N.C., on August 15, 1932, the son of the late Howard McKinley Key and Gertis Victoria Johnson Key. Mr. Key worked for Dan River, Inc. for 36 years and retired as Director of Transportation in 1996. After retirement, he volunteered his time to numerous organizations, including past Chairman of the Transportation Advisory Committee for the City of Danville, past Chairman of Advisory Board of Directors for the local Salvation Army, and past Chairman of the Danville-Pittsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross. He was also a member of the Danville Golf Club and the German Club. He was married to the late Rachel Ann Ward Key for 67 years until she passed away in 2017. He is survived by his sons, Charles Andrew Key of Danville, and Joseph Wade Key of Herndon, Va. His daughter, Martha Amanda Key, died recently in Danville. A Christian burial graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Laura Spangler officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Danville Salvation Army and Danville Humane Society. Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Key family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com.
