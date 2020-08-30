 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lewis, Betty Jo Benson
0 entries

Lewis, Betty Jo Benson

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Betty Jo Benson Lewis, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her residence after being in declining health for the last six months. Mrs. Lewis was born on March 4, 1933 in Winston-Salem, N.C., daughter of the late Harry Benson and Melissa Honeycutt Benson. She spent most of her life in the Danville area where she retired from Dan River Mills as an inspector. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and had a passion for cooking. Most of all she loved her late dog Sassy. On December 14, 1949, she married Eugene Daniel Lewis who survives of the residence. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Judy Stephens and husband, Tim of Danville, Va.; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Lewis of Ringgold, Va. She was the last survivor of her generation out of 12 siblings. She was also predeceased by her son, Larry Lewis. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Daryl Joyce officiating. The family would like to express a special thanks to Commonwealth Home Hospice for the outstanding service and support given during Mrs. Lewis's decline in health. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Lewis family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

+1 
Lewis, Betty Jo Benson
+1 
Lewis, Betty Jo Benson

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert