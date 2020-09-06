Lewis, Terry Lee

September 12, 1951 - September 03, 2020 Mr. Terry Lee Lewis, age 68, of Danville, Va., went to his heavenly home on Thursday, September 03, 2020. He was born on September 12, 1951, in Danville, Va., to the late Esta L. Lewis and Ruby B. Lewis. Mr. Lewis served his country in the United States Air Force from April 07, 1976, until September 11, 1992, as an E6 Tech Sergeant. During which time, he served during the Desert Storm War. Also, during his service with the United States Air Force he served in Korea and Germany. He was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Lewis was an avid fisherman, and he was an avid Duke Basketball fan. He is survived by his son, Robert (Suzanne) Lewis; daughter, Erica (Damian) Michael; grandchildren, Dustin, Daniel, Dillon, and Gracie Waller; Caitlin (Wilson), Lindsey (Nicholas), Spencer, and Abby; great-grandchild, August; sister, Lawana Lewis (Roger); step-children, Tina Gauldin (Frank) and Ricky Wilson; step-grandchildren, Chris and Samantha; In addition to his parents, Mr. Lewis was predeceased by his first wife, Phyllis Karen Lewis and his second wife, Sadie Louise Maxey Lewis; brothers, Ronnie and Ricky Lewis. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private military service will be held at a later date. Also, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving friends or family at the residence. They request that donations be made to a charity of your choice; Gods Pit Crew, 2499 N Main St, Danville, VA 24540; or the Disabled Veterans Administration, P.O. Box 10682, Danville, Virginia 24543. Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Lewis family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Barker Funeral Home 2025 North Main Street, Danville, VA 24540
