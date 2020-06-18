Dorothy Logan, 77, of 367 Lawless Creek Road, Danville, Virginia, passed on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Carilion Medical Center, Roanoke Virginia. Dorothy was born on April 29, 1943, to the late Willie and Lillie Mae Robertson. Dorothy was born April 29, 1943, to the late Willie and Lillie Mae Robertson. She was married to Elmer Logan, who survives. She was a member of Shockoe Baptist Church, a member of the Usher Board, Missionary President and Sunday school teacher. Dorothy was retired from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company after 27 years of service. She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving and devoted husband, Elmer; two sons; Elmer Logan Jr (Miyuri), Okinawa Japan and Darrell Logan (Erica), Richmond Va.; one brother, Willie Robertson Jr (Ann), Great Neck N.Y.; six grandchildren, Steven, Kalen, Cameron, Robin, Jonathan and Laila; six sisters in law, Lena Robertson, Barbara Robertson, Catherine Jones, Rosa Dodson, Louise Womack and Wilhamena Logan; two brothers in law, James Logan and Joe Logan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters: J.W., Curtis, Harold, John, Almeyda, Nancy and Linda. Due to the constraints of COVID-19 outbreak family visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 12 until 1:30 p.m. with a limited of ten people at a time. Masks are required to enter the Chapel. Funeral service for Mrs. Logan will be at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home with the Reverend Antonel Myler, Eulogist. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. Interment will follow in Shockoe Church Cemetery. Howerton Funeral Home is assisting the Logan family.
Logan, Dorothy
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Logan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.