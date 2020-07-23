Long Jr., Hunter Bruce
Long Jr., Hunter Bruce

Hunter Bruce Long Jr., age 54, of 701 West Fork Road, Cascade, Va., passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at SOVAH- Danville. Mr. Long was born on September 8, 1965, in Danville, Va., a son of the late Hunter "Buck" Bruce Long Sr. and Grace Blackstock Long. He was married to Christy Wilson Long who survives and was of the Methodist faith. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Hunter "Buck" Bruce Long III, Kaylee Grace Long and Amanda Shepherd; stepchildren, Daniel Chaney, Kendra Chaney and Brooke Hill; granddaughter, Willow Shepherd; brothers, Michael Kiernan and Phillip Kiernan; sister, Nancy Coleman (Tom); father-in-law, Eddie Hammock; and mother-in-law, Joyce Hammock. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Susan Kiernan; and grandparents, Alma Bowling Long, David Anderson Long, James Blackstock and Sadie Trent Robertson. Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Danville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. David Hatcher officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, July 23, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home and at other times the family will be at the residence. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Long family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Long Jr., Hunter Bruce
Long Jr., Hunter Bruce
Service information

Jul 23
Visitation
Thursday, July 23, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Swicegood Chapel
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Jul 24
Graveside Service
Friday, July 24, 2020
11:00AM
Danville Memorial Gardens
510 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
