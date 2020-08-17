Luck, Minnie P.

March 19, 1921 - August 13, 2020 Mrs. Minnie P. Luck, 99, of 341 Friendship Road, Chatham, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday afternoon, August 13, 2020, at Riverside Health and Rehab Center. Born on March 19, 1921, in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of the late Paul Carter and Mattie Keesee Carter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Luck; two children, Dottie Whitehead and William Luck; two sisters, five brothers-in-law, five sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law. Mrs. Luck was a homemaker and member of the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church. She was the last member of her immediate generation. Those left to cherish her memories are her son, Anthony Luck (Robbie) of Highland, California; eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside rites for Mrs. Luck will be conducted on Wednesday, August 19,2020, at 11 a.m. at the Hill Crest Burial Park with the Rev. James Perkins, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. In compliance with state and federal restrictions, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced for visitation hours and graveside services. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
