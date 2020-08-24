Magnum, Percy

There will be a viewing for Mr. Percy Magnum, on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m., at DL McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Noon at DL McLaughlin Funeral Chapel with Apostle Charles R. Walker as eulogist. Interment will follow in Blackwell Baptist Church Cemetery. All in attendance will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family is at the residence of his wife, Wanda Mangum, 897 Little Creek Rd., Ringgold, Va., DL McLaughlin Funeral Home is humbly serving the Mangum Family.
To plant a tree in memory of Percy Magnum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
