Marilla, Sara Jane Prevette

October 19, 1933 - August 7, 2020 Jane Marilla, also known as Sara Jane Prevette Marilla, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Chesapeake General Hospital. Jane was 86 years old and had moved to Commonwealth Memory Care in Chesapeake, Va. on June 8, 2020. She had been diagnosed with dementia 12 years ago and was in the late stage of Alzheimer's. Jane was born on October 19, 1933 and grew up in Thomson, Georgia. She met her husband, Arthur Marilla, of 63 years, when she was working as a secretary at Fort Gordon Army base where he was stationed. They were married on May 11, 1957. Arthur brought Jane to his hometown, Chatham, Virginia after he got out of the Army. Jane is survived by her husband, Arthur; her two daughters, Marion Dee Marilla, and Annette Conley; her grandchildren, Logan and Sarah Conley; her son-in-law, Chuck Conley; and her nephew, Wesley Louis Prevette of Thomson, Georgia. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Chatham Burial Park. The family will be accepting visitors on the porch of their home, 25 Davis Road from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020. (Social distancing and masks included) To honor Jane, please make a donation in her name to your favorite charity. Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540
