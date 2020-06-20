Marsh, Joe Ann Winters

CHATHAM, Va. Joe Ann Winters Marsh, age 78, of Chatham, Va., entered into rest on June 17, 2020, at LewisGale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg. She was born on October 9, 1941, in Blacksburg, the daughter of the late Carl Watsie Winters and the late Elsie Hungate Winters. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Edward "Eddie" Marsh. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Leonard Thomas (Geraldine) Orange; her daughter, Leah Alice (Aaron Sheppard) Orange; a stepson, Thomas "Tommy" (Rita) Marsh; a stepdaughter, Susan (James) Keatts; six grandchildren, Tabitha Orange, Crystal Orange, Noami (Robbie) Campbell, Shane Orange, Garland Orange, and Stormy Orange; four step-grandchildren, James (Andrea) Keatts, Richard Keatts, Jonathan (Shelly) Keatts and Nathalie Keatts; ten great-grandchildren, two sisters, and four brothers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a step-grandchild, Kiera Leah Keatts; two sisters and five brothers. Funeral services will be conducted at Hillcrest Burial Park on Saturday June 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Roger Ewing officiating. The family will receive friends at the residence, 2097 Halifax Rd. Chatham. Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Marsh family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.
Service information
11:00AM
Hillcrest Lane
CHATHAM, VA 24531
