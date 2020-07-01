Martin, Nancy Worley

Nancy Worley Martin, 72, of Blairs died on Monday, June 29, 2020, at her residence. Born in 1947 in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of Charlie C. Worley and Winifred W. Worley She was predeceased by her husband, John William Martin Jr.; and two brothers, Raymond C. Worley and Kenneth H. Worley. She is survived by five nephews. She graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and received her Master's Degree from Averett University. She worked for Danville Social Services prior to her work as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the Virginia Department of Rehabilitative Services where she was devoted to providing the best services for her clients. During her years of retirement, she enjoyed working in her garden and caring for her many beloved animals. A memorial service will be held in the Rose Garden at the residence at 9 a.m., on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Masks are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsylvania Pet Center. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Martin family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.
