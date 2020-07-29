Martin, Patrick
0 entries

Martin, Patrick

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Patrick Martin Patrick Thomas Martin, 39, of Greensboro, N.C., departed this life on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his parent's residence after a decline in health for the past nine months. Patrick was born in Danville, Va. on December 22, 1980 a son of Thomas "Tom" O. Martin and Amy Giles Martin. Patrick worked as a server at Coast Restaurant in High Point, N.C. He was a member of Swansonville United Methodist Church. Survivors in addition to his parents include a brother, Andrew Martin; maternal grandparents, Glenn and Pat Giles; aunts and uncles, Tondea and Bob Bailey, Frank and Lil Martin, Anna and Alastair Craik; Cousins, Mindy Bailey (Chase, Madison, Collin), Monica B. Finlay (Jamie) (Grant and Caroline), Emily Martin, Kurt Martin (Allison), Kirsten Barclay (John), and Gordon Craik. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Melvin and Margaret Martin. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. John Bright and the Rev. Linwood Cook. The family will receive friends at the residence of Tom and Amy Martin, 341 Tobacco Rd, Dry Fork. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Swansonville UMC at 522 Berkshire Drive, Danville, VA 24541 or to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 East Church St, Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Martin family.

+1 
Martin, Patrick
+1 
Martin, Patrick

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News