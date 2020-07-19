Maxey, Kathy Hayes
November 6, 1966 - July 13, 2020 Kathy Hayes Maxey, 53, of Danville, Va., passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at her residence. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard Walter Maxey, and her parents, Clyde Wayne Hayes and Gloria Jean Hayes. Survivors include her son, Joshua David Lawless, and her brothers, Clyde Wayne Hayes Jr. and William Ray Hayes, of Danville.

