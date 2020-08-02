You have permission to edit this article.
Mayhew, Brian Keith
Brian Keith Mayhew, 49, of Danville, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Brian was born in Danville, a son of the late Lester Herbert Mayhew Sr. and Janet Lynch Teague, who survives. Brian worked for several landscape companies in the area. Survivors in addition to his mother include a wife, Danielle Jones Mayhew; two sons, Zachary and Jace Mayhew; a brother, Lester H. "Les" Mayhew Jr. (Stacy); two nephews, Ryan and Jake Mayhew; a niece, Meredith Robbins; and close friend, Karen Early. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Mayhew family.

