Meeks Sr., Walter "Lee"

Walter "Lee" Meeks Sr. age 78, of Satellite Beach, Fla., passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at his residence. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Meeks family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.
Service information
Aug 10
Visitation
Monday, August 10, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Aug 10
Funeral Service
Monday, August 10, 2020
2:00PM
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
