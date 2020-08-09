You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meeks Sr., Walter "Lee"
0 entries

Meeks Sr., Walter "Lee"

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Walter "Lee" Meeks Sr. age 78, of Satellite Beach, Fla., passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at his residence. Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Meeks family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

To send flowers to the family of Walter Meeks, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 10
Visitation
Monday, August 10, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 10
Funeral Service
Monday, August 10, 2020
2:00PM
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News