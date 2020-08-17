You have permission to edit this article.
Merricks, Larry
Merricks, Larry

Larry Merricks June 4, 1944 - August 15, 2020 Larry Junior Merricks, 76, of 658 Golf Club Road departed this life on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Larry was born in Danville, on June 4, 1944, a son of the late Howard Ford Merricks and Margie Reece Merricks Guill. Larry was the owner operator of RV Outlet USA along with his sons, John and Kenny. Larry enjoyed to travel and classic cars. On December 11, 1965, he married, Susan C. Merricks, who survives of the residence. Survivors also include two sons, John Merricks (Tracy) and Kenny Merricks (Danielle); two brothers, LeRoy Merricks (Valerie) and Danny Merricks (Brenda); a sister, Judy Widner (James); five grandchildren, Jamie Conner (Tommy), Jodi Shumate (Chase), Jeni Merricks, Brandon Merricks, and Nathan Merricks; and five great-grandchildren, Kenzie Merricks, Drake Zaher, Lakely Shumate, Cambi Merricks, Salior Shumate. He was predeceased by two brothers, Clayton Merricks, and Bobby Guill. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. Roger Ewing. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial donations be made to Mt. Hermon Fire & Rescue. The family will receive friends at the residence. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Merricks family.

