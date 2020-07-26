Mills, Rufus Elmo

Rufus Elmo Mills of Dry Fork, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the age of 99. He was born on December 31, 1920, to the late Lottie Inman and the late James Mills. He was predeceased by his wife Susie Stowe Mills. Elmo was a member of Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church where he served as a Deacon and a Sunday School teacher for many years. He also proudly served his country in the US Army during World War II and was owner of RE Mills Grocery and Mills Auto Service in Dry Fork, Va., where he loved his customers. Elmo is survived by his daughter Candace Brown of Dry Fork, Va.; his nephew, Richard Byrd of Greensboro, N.C.; and his grandchildren, Heather Gray of Appomattox, Va., Heath Brown of Danville, Va., and Jay Brown of Ringgold, Va. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by one sister and three brothers. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Roman Eagle Health and Rehab. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Gerald Kelly and Pastor Roger Collins officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. At this time, the family requests no visitors at the residence. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church Building Fund (434-432-8505). Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Mills family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/
