Minear, Sylvia

Sylvia Carol Scearce Minear, 80, of Daleville, Va., died on Monday, April 20, 2020, at The Glebe in Daleville, Va., after being in declining health for several months. Mrs. Minear was born in Danville, Va., on April 18, 1940, daughter of the late Stanley Carson Scearce and the late Lillie Oakes Scearce. She spent most of her life in Richmond, Va., until her decline in health when she moved to the Daleville area. She worked as an office manager at A & L Laboratories until her retirement. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her husband Lance Rollin Minear of Daleville, Va.; daughters, Donna Edwards (Terry) and Michelle Chandrasekhar; sons, Blake Minear (Nancy), Eric Minear (Donna) and Todd Minear (Meredith); and grandchildren, Carley Beckner (Chris), Anna Minear, Terry "T.J." Edwards Jr., and Shri-Kmar Chandrasekhar. Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Rev. Doug Gibson officiating. Interment will be private in Mountain View Cemetery. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Minear family. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

