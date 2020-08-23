 Skip to main content
Mitchell, Bobbie
Mitchell, Bobbie

Bobbie Eugene Mitchell, 88, of Danville, went to his Heavenly Home on Friday, August 14, 2020. Bobbie was born in Danville, on April 17, 1932, a son of the late John Willie Mitchell and Rosa Canupp Mitchell Stewart. Bobbie served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was the owner operator of Danville Wrought Iron and Steel Company. He was a member of Third Avenue Congregational Christian Church for over 50 years where he served as a deacon and a member of the choir. On April 25, 1958, he married the love of his life, Betty Niday Mitchell, who survives. Survivors also include a son, Kevin Mitchell (Shawna); a daughter, Kim M. Sakellaris; a brother, Russell Mitchell; a sister, Naomi Marshall; eight grandchildren, Kasey (Joe), Emily (Jeff), Kelsey (Tony), Caitlyn, Patrick, Sean, Jordan, and Arianna; and two-great-grandchildren, Delanie and Dawson. He is also survived by a special daughter-in-law, Jeanne Mitchell; a special friend, Penny Bailey; a special niece, Lori France, and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, Homer, John, and Ronnie Mitchell and a sister, Shirley Von Eime. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. Frederick J. Vicks and the Rev. Shevi Sloane. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to God's Pit Crew, 2499 North Main St., Danville, VA 24540. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Mitchell family.

Mitchell, Bobbie
Mitchell, Bobbie
Mitchell, Bobbie

