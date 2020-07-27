Mitchell, Donald Jason

December 27, 1982 - July 24, 2020 Donald Jason Mitchell, born on December 27, 1982, departed this earthly life on Friday, July 24, 2020. Jason was a high school graduate from George Washington High School, Danville, Va. He later went on to achieve his certification in auto mechanics from DCC. He was employed by the City of Danville. He was a kind and caring soul who would do whatever he could to help others. If you knew him, you could not help but love him. Jason will be greatly missed by so many. He is survived by his father, Bennie Donald Mitchell (Diane); his mother, Esther Louise Harris Mitchell; sister, Melissa Mitchell McCormick (Ronald); grandparents, Bennie R. Mitchell (Rachel Ann); and nephew, Zachary Ian Crews. He was predeceased by grandparents, Raymond C. Harris and Mary Lou Day Harris. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. with Pastor J.B. Baldridge. A visitation by friends will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the memorial service, also at the Mt. Hermon Chapel of Norris Funeral Services. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of his grandparents Bennie and Ann Mitchell. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/ Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel 3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA 24540
2:00PM
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA 24540
