Moore, Annie Frances Wood
Moore, Annie Frances Wood

Annie Frances Wood Moore, 96, of Keeling, Va., died on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at SOVAH-Health Martinsville, Va., after a decline in health for the past two years. Mrs. Moore was born in Danville, Va., on November 2, 1923, a daughter of the late Samuel Laden Wood and the late Lucretia Ingram Wood. She spent all of her life in Pittsylvania County, where she worked for Dan River, Inc., for thirty-five years, after which, she worked as a private CNA. She was of the Baptist Faith. She is survived by her son, L.C. Moore Jr. and wife, Bernice, of Keeling, Va.; a brother, Sam Wood Jr. and wife, Joyce; a grandson, Daniel Moore and wife, Zoe; and two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Caitlin Moore. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Lester Clarence Moore Sr.; five sisters, Mamie Hawker, Thelma Cox, Evelyn Arendall, Alma Motley, and Dema Martin; and a brother, Otis Wood. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the graveside in Highland Burial Park, with the Reverend Lee Harris officiating. The family suggest that memorial donations be made to the Danville/Pittsylvania County Cancer Association. Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Moore family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

