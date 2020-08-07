Moore, Mary E.

May 27, 1935 - August 1, 2020 Mrs. Mary E. Moore, 85, of 1687 Malmaison Road, Blairs, Virginia, entered into a peaceful rest on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at her residence. She was born on May 27, 1935, in Halifax County, the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jessie Owen. She was married to Jessie L. Moore, who predeceased her. Mrs. Moore was a member of New Vernon Baptist Church, a member of the Inspiration Choir, Usher Board, Hospitality Club and Sunday school. Survivors include four sons, Robert L. Moore (Joy) of Wellesley, Mass., Vincent W. Moore of Richmond, Va., Marvin T. Moore (Terrie), and Darryl L. Moore (Patricia), all of Danville, Va.; five daughters, Cynthia M. Jones (Eric), and Sharon D. Harris, all of Chesapeake, Va., Malinda M. Macon (Milton) of New Kent, Va., Jacqueline C. Wiggins (Alquinton) of Fort Smith, Va., and Lavern D. Moore of Blairs, Va.; 14 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; four siblings, Herbert Owens of Philadelphia, Pa., Juanita Barksdale of Vernon Hill, Va., Esther Marable of Danville, Va., and Estelle Powell of D.C.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19; face mask and spacing is required. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 12 p.m. from the chapel of Howerton Funeral Home. The Rev. John Elliott will preside. Viewing will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home, with a limit of ten at a time. Howerton Funeral Home is assisting the Moore family.
