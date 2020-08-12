Moorefield, Phyllis Y.

December 15, 1935 - August 6, 2020 Phyllis Y. Moorefield, 84, of Danville, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 6, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Va. Phyllis was born in Kimberly, W. Va., on December 15, 1935. She had ten siblings growing up. Phyllis was a devout Christian and loved her church family. She was a past member of Lakewood Evangelical Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, oversaw the youth group and loved cooking for the potluck lunches. Phyllis is preceded in death by her loving husband, Garland Moorefield and a son, Thomas Moorefield. She leaves behind her son, Timothy Moorefield and his wife, Kimberly of Virginia Beach; and two grandchildren, that she loved so dearly, Collin and Kellyn. She has two surviving brothers, Walter Young of Merritt Island, Fla., and Kenneth Young of Altamonte Springs, Fla. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 11 a.m., from the graveside at Highland Burial Park, Danville, Virginia, with the Reverend Bryant Booth officiating. In lieu of flowers, Phyllis wanted everyone to get out and vote! TRUMP 2020! Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Moorefield family. Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Home
