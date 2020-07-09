Morton, Dorothy Jean Fleming

Dorothy Jean Fleming Morton, 92, of 632 Doe Street, Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her residence. Born on July 23, 1927, in Hawkinsville, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Willie Fleming and Mammie McCormick Fleming. She was married to the late Robert Lee Morton. Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Floral Hills Memory Gardens, with Elder Frederick Betts, Eulogist. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, family visitation was held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limited of ten people at a time mask are required. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Morton family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.