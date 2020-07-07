Morton, Dorothy Jean Fleming
Dorothy Jean Fleming Morton, 92, of 632 Doe Street, Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her residence. Born July 23, 1927, in Hawkinsville, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Willie Fleming and Mammie McCormick Fleming. She was married to the late Robert Lee Morton. Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Elder Frederick Betts, Eulogist. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, family visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limited of ten people at a time mask are required. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com. Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Morton family.

