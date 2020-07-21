Joe Moss October 12, 1943 - July 18, 2020 It is with deep regret we announce the passing of our brother, Joseph Reed Moss, 76, of the Vandola Community on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Joe was born in the house where he lived on Vandola Road on October 12, 1943, a son of the late Willie Robert Moss and Mabel Elizabeth Gammon Moss. Joe served two years in the United States Army where he was stationed in South Korea. He worked for 50 years on the Moss farm as a farmer with his father and brothers. He was active in community service as a volunteer. He was the caretaker for the Gammon Family Cemetery for 50 years. He attended Westover Hills Pentecostal Holiness Church. Survivors include two sisters, Frances M. "Boots" Taylor, Brenda M. Gammon (Benny); two brothers, Willie "Ham" Moss (Lottie), Glenn Moss (Vickie); a sister-in-law, Louise Moss; and numerous nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend/ neighbor, Clyde Scearce. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Fred Moss; and a brother-in-law, Ronnie Taylor. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. Stephen White, the Rev. Cecil Coates, and the Rev. Matthew Pacifico. Interment will follow in the Gammon Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Gammon Family Cemetery Fund, c/o Willie Moss, 2901 Vandola Rd, Danville, VA 24541 or to the Bachelors Hall Fire Dept. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Moss family.
