Motley, Ola

September 23, 1925 - August 20, 2020 Ola Toler Motley, 94 of Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at SOVAH Health Danville. Mrs. Motley was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., on September 23, 1925, daughter of the late George Cardwell Toler and late Mary Davis Toler. She married Woodrow Lee Motley on February 26, 1944. She worked 15 years for Dan River Mills and later as a supervisor for Hampco Apparel Co. She attended West Fork Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she played the piano, sung in the choir and served as lay Pastor for the church. Survivors include her son, Dennis Wayne Motley and Melita of Ringgold, Va., and daughter Linda Motley Coe of Danville, Va.; three grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Duncan Turner and Johnny, of Danville, Va., and Edna T. Turner and Bruce, of Danville, Va. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Woodrow Lee Motley; and sister Frances T. Goggin. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel and burial will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the residence. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover is respectfully serving the Motley family. Memorials may be made to Brosville Fire and Rescue. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

