Mullins, Arthur D.

July 21, 1925 - August 15, 2020 Mr. Arthur D. Mullins, age 95, of Danville, Va., went to his heavenly home on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at SOVAH Health in Danville. Mr. Mullins was born in Jewell Ridge, Va., on July 21, 1925, to the late Edward Mullins and Nancy Van Dyke Mullins. He had worked as an IRS agent before his retirement. He served his country in the United States Army and received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He was a member of North Main Baptist Church and also a member of the Richlands Masonic Lodge #318. He was married to Nancy Damron Mullins who predeceased him. Mr. Mullins is survived by his daughter, Katrina Searcey; grandchildren, Christine and Brandon Searcey; great-grandchildren, Ella and Gavin Searcey; and sisters, Helen Blevins and Rita Chambers. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by two children, Arthur D. Mullins Jr. and Benita Mullins; his sisters, Carol Ann Davis and Kathleen Casey; and his brother, Herman Mullins. Funeral services for Mr. Mullins will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Barker Funeral Home with the Rev. Daryl Joyce officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park with military honors conducted by the United States Army. The family will receive friends at Barker Funeral Home on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. At other times, the family will be at the residence, 414 Brentwood Drive, Danville, VA 24540. Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Mullins family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com. www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Barker Funeral Home, Inc. 2025 North Main Street - Danville, VA 24540
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.