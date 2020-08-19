You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mullins, Arthur D.
0 entries

Mullins, Arthur D.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

July 21, 1925 - August 15, 2020 Mr. Arthur D. Mullins, age 95, of Danville, Va., went to his heavenly home on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at SOVAH Health in Danville. Mr. Mullins was born in Jewell Ridge, Va., on July 21, 1925, to the late Edward Mullins and Nancy Van Dyke Mullins. He had worked as an IRS agent before his retirement. He served his country in the United States Army and received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He was a member of North Main Baptist Church and also a member of the Richlands Masonic Lodge #318. He was married to Nancy Damron Mullins who predeceased him. Mr. Mullins is survived by his daughter, Katrina Searcey; grandchildren, Christine and Brandon Searcey; great-grandchildren, Ella and Gavin Searcey; and sisters, Helen Blevins and Rita Chambers. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by two children, Arthur D. Mullins Jr. and Benita Mullins; his sisters, Carol Ann Davis and Kathleen Casey; and his brother, Herman Mullins. Funeral services for Mr. Mullins will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Barker Funeral Home with the Rev. Daryl Joyce officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park with military honors conducted by the United States Army. The family will receive friends at Barker Funeral Home on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. At other times, the family will be at the residence, 414 Brentwood Drive, Danville, VA 24540. Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Mullins family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com. www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com. Barker Funeral Home, Inc. 2025 North Main Street - Danville, VA 24540

+2 
Mullins, Arthur D.
+2 
Mullins, Arthur D.
+2 
Mullins, Arthur D.
To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Mullins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert