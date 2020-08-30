 Skip to main content
Myers, Edith
Myers, Edith

Edith Arbutus Gentry Myers, 74, formerly of Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Sentara Woodview in South Boston, Va., where she had been a resident for several years. Ms. Myers was born on July 16, 1946, in Danville, Va., daughter of the late Charles Lee Gentry Sr. and Dorothy Carol Dameron Gentry. She spent all of her life in the Danville area, where she worked as a surgical fitter for Home Oxygen and Medical Equipment until her retirement. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Survivors include daughter, Katrina Jackson and husband, Bobby, of Danville, Va.; sons, Michael Lewis Myers II and fiancée, Kim Ficklin, of Keeling, Va., and Bill Hall Jr. and wife, Kat, of Collinsville, Va.; grandchildren, Cody Jackson, Rachel Jackson and Christopher Hall; great-grandchildren, Lucas Hall, Lucy Hall and Derrick Jackson; sisters, Dottie Abbott and husband, Paul, of Hagerstown, Md., and Charlene Shores of Bedford, Va.; brother, Charles Lee Gentry Jr. and wife, Sheila, of Danville, Va.; and special friends, Megan Merrill and Christine Vernon. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sister, Marie Byrum; and brothers-in-law, Elwood Byrum and George Shores. A private memorial service will be conducted at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Chaplain Patricia Wright officiating. The family suggest that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Myers family. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

Myers, Edith
Myers, Edith

