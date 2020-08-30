Myers, Edith

Edith Arbutus Gentry Myers, 74, formerly of Danville, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Sentara Woodview in South Boston, Va., where she had been a resident for several years. Ms. Myers was born on July 16, 1946, in Danville, Va., daughter of the late Charles Lee Gentry Sr. and Dorothy Carol Dameron Gentry. She spent all of her life in the Danville area, where she worked as a surgical fitter for Home Oxygen and Medical Equipment until her retirement. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Survivors include daughter, Katrina Jackson and husband, Bobby, of Danville, Va.; sons, Michael Lewis Myers II and fiancée, Kim Ficklin, of Keeling, Va., and Bill Hall Jr. and wife, Kat, of Collinsville, Va.; grandchildren, Cody Jackson, Rachel Jackson and Christopher Hall; great-grandchildren, Lucas Hall, Lucy Hall and Derrick Jackson; sisters, Dottie Abbott and husband, Paul, of Hagerstown, Md., and Charlene Shores of Bedford, Va.; brother, Charles Lee Gentry Jr. and wife, Sheila, of Danville, Va.; and special friends, Megan Merrill and Christine Vernon. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sister, Marie Byrum; and brothers-in-law, Elwood Byrum and George Shores. A private memorial service will be conducted at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Chaplain Patricia Wright officiating. The family suggest that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Myers family. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.